Travis Kelce is looking back at how it all started with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The Kansas Chiefs player and his brother Jason Kelce were chatting with Lil Dickey on the “New Heights” podcast when his relationship with Taylor came up.

Lil Dickey pointed out that their podcast has “a lot of new fans called Swifties.”

Travis responded, "It’s fun,” adding, “I’m having a blast in life, baby.”

He explained, "Just flying high, enjoying it all… Bringing new lives to the football world and opening up the football world up to new things.”

The rapper reflected, “I think there’s just something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school, where your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it’s just real. Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser."

Kelce told him, “I appreciate it, man,” insisting, “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f**k I did it.”

When Lil Dicky started to say, “Well, you did because you called her out on…"

Travis confessed, laughing, "No, 100 percent I know exactly how I did it.”

The couple sparked dating rumors in September 2023, just months after Kelce famously opened up about attending Taylor’s Eras tour stop in Kansas City on the “New Heights” podcast.

In July 2023, he told listeners, “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He recalled, “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Travis added, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out… Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

In December, Taylor talked about the moment when she was named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year.

Looking back, Swift revealed, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”