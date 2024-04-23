Getty Images

We are only weeks away from the 2024 Met Gala, but will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their red-carpet debut there?

TMZ reports that it’s unlikely since they both “RSVP’d no” to the “individual invitations.”

The star-studded event takes place just days before Swift takes the stage for her Eras tour stop in Paris.

Swift hasn’t been to the Met Gala since 2016.

It is rumored that the 2016 Met Gala was where she met her now ex Joe Alwyn.

In her 2017 song “Dress,” Taylor sings, “Flashback when you met me / Your buzz cut and my hair bleached.”

The lyrics correspond to their looks for that year’s event.

At the 2016 Met Gala, Taylor also had an epic dance-off with Tom Hiddleston. Taylor and Tom went public with their relationship months after their dance-off and ended things in September 2016.

Swift seemingly referenced that night at the gala in another song, “Getaway Car,” with lyrics like, “The ties were black, the lies were white / The shades of gray in candlelight / I wanted to leave him / I needed a reason.”