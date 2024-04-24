Matty Healy Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Splash News

Days after the release of Taylor Swift’s double album “The Tortured Poets Department,” her ex Matty Healy is finally commenting on it!

In a video obtained by TMZ, Healy was asked to rate the diss tracks that are rumored to be about him while stepping out in Los Angeles.

He answered, “I haven’t really listened to that much of it but I’m sure it’s good.”

Healy’s aunt Debbie Dedes recently came to his defense, telling DailyMail.com, “As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press.”

Dedes also weighed in on the album, saying, “[Taylor] writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will come as a shock to [Matty] at all.”

Referencing Matt’s girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel, Debbie added, “He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focusing on that.”

Another source told Us Weekly, “Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album.”

Despite some diss tracks, Matt’s family reportedly “couldn’t be happier” with the end result.

The insider elaborated, “Matty’s family knew about the relationship. And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”

While he was “very nervous” about her fanbase coming after him, another source noted that the 1975 front man is “happy he can move on with less anxiety.”

The pair dated for a month in the spring of 2023.