Stay Like Paris at the Beverly Hilton in ‘Infinite Icon’ Suites

Hilton is inviting fans to "Stay Like an Infinite Icon" in one of two Paris Hilton-themed suites at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for a limited time in celebration of Paris's new album "Infinite Icon."

The custom-curated suites were designed in collaboration with the heiress, DJ, and fashion icon and her media company 11:11 Media. The glamorous suites are dripping in pink, with a spacious living area, opulent bedroom, spa-like bathroom and private terrace.

“Partnering with Hilton to help design these iconic one-of-a-kind suites that reflect my personal style and celebrate my new album has been an incredible experience. The rooms are complete with a touch of glamour, fun, and, of course, lots of pink!” Paris Hilton said in a statement. "It’s the perfect space for my fans to embrace their best lives while experiencing the energy and vibe of my new album in a truly special way. I’m excited to bring this collaboration to life in an iconic hotel like the Beverly Hilton, where I grew up celebrating special moments with my family. I can’t wait for my fans to sliv — and stay — like an infinite icon.”

Reservations for the “Stay Like an Infinite Icon” suites in the Wilshire Tower at The Beverly Hilton are now open, with stays available from October 4 to November 1.

“At Hilton, we’re committed to constantly innovating to deliver on what matters most — creating stay experiences that resonate with our guests across our portfolio of world-class brands,” said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer at Hilton. “Working with our partners, creators — and icons like Paris — allows us to effortlessly bring Hilton stays to their highly engaged communities, and there’s no better advocate for the Hilton Stay than the icon herself. We look forward to welcoming Hilton Honors members, fans and guests to Stay Like Paris this fall.”

Hilton Honors members can bid their Points for an opportunity to Stay Like Paris from October 23–25. Winning Hilton Honors members will also receive a special Paris surprise, Infinite Icon gift bags and a round-trip airport transfer.

Fans can also enter the Stay Like an Infinite Icon Fan Sweepstakes by Sept. 30 to win a two-night stay for two guests from October 23–25. Winners announced on October 1 will also receive a special Paris surprise, Infinite Icon gift bags, a round-trip airport transfer and a $2,000 Delta Airlines gift card.