Brittany Cartwright Hopes Ex Jax Taylor Seeking Help Isn’t Just ‘For Show’ (Exclusive)

Brittany Cartwright chatted with “Extra” at the premiere party for “The Valley” Season 2.

She said of being there, "I love seeing everybody, except for one person, but it's fine... We're co-parenting. We're trying our best, so, you know, that's what matters.”

“I feel like I'm doing really good compared to everything that's been going on,” she shared. “I feel like I'm just trying to stay positive, as I always do, and, you know, just hope for the best. It's been a lot."

Brittany opened up about her son’s autism diagnosis, saying, “Cruz is the best kid ever, so it doesn't really matter. It has not changed anything about our daily life because, you know, I did expect the diagnosis, but, like, having it makes things a little bit more real. But at the same time, it's like, he is so fabulous. He's so wonderful. He, like, looks at the world just, like, so positive and he's so happy, and I think that's all that matters. Like, he is literally the best kid ever."

She added, “I just hope that sharing about my journey with him will help other women and other families in general because it's a different life than what you expected in the very beginning, but it's even more beautiful than what I expected because he is so amazing.”

She said she hopes her journey can inspire others, noting, “I know how it is. I know how long it takes to get results and do these different things, like therapies and this and that. Like, it could be a challenge, and if I could help other people along this journey, then, amazing. That would be my ultimate goal.”

Cartwright also reacted to Jax seeking help for his mental health and addiction issues, saying, “You know, a lot of trust has been lost between us, and I want him to get help more than anybody else in this entire world, and I hope that he really is going to stick to it and change, but there's a lot of things that I haven't seen — even throughout all this.”

She added, “Co-parenting is our most important thing. He loves his son. I know that. Cruz is the most important thing for both of us, co-parenting is the most important think. Definitely proud of him for trying this. I just hope it's not for show. Let me just say that. I hope it's real."

As far as dating, Brittany shared, “I definitely know I deserve better and I am ready to hopefully have a connection, get the butterflies again, do all that stuff again, like, that would be amazing. It's just, like, it's weird. It's a weird position to be in, but I feel like I've moved past that part of my life, like, for sure."

Brittany teased what fans can look forward to on "The Valley," promising, "All of the things. So much drama, so much love… We have a lot of fun, too. It's not all gonna be drama."

She shared, “We went to Hawaii, we went to Santa Barbara, we did a bunch of different little fun things all together as a group that are gonna be really fun."

Brittany added, "But definitely going through a divorce and a separation and stuff, this is the hardest season I've ever filmed, ever. Ever. It's gonna be hard to relive, but I'm also, like, ready for it to get going."