Parents-to-be Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick talked to “Extra” at the premiere party for Season 2 of “The Valley.”

Kristen was happy to be there, saying, "I feel like we filmed this forever ago and we've just been so stoked to finally come out and be able to talk about it."

Teasing the drama, she added, "I mean, our show creator Alex Baskin, who I also worked with on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ said this was the craziest Season 2 of any show that he's ever done — and I agree.”

Luke shared, "This season, I was able to have some fun, whereas I didn't have any fun in Season 1… I'm closer with a lot of people, made better friends, we have deeper friendships. I really care about these people, and it makes a big difference.”

Kristen, who suffered a miscarriage in 2023, also spoke about how viewers have responded to her infertility struggles.

"It’s been a really wonderful community of women out there who I know have really appreciated me coming out and saying that, as much as I felt really secure in coming out and talking about it because of those women,” she said. “This is what I love about being on a reality show, a docuseries, what I love about the good things about social media, is that you are able to find these people that help rally around you, so it makes it a lot easier when you have people to talk to. And obviously, like, surprise! We did conceive, it worked, so that's also really exciting.”

Doute said of her pregnancy, “It’s been a doozy, but I feel pretty great right now,” adding, “We’re excited for her to come.”

The couple confirmed they have a name for their baby, but they're keeping it hush-hush! Kristen allowed, “She is named,” while Luke would only add, “We’re not telling you.”

Kristen just celebrated her pregnancy with fam, saying, "I had baby shower number one back in Michigan with my family, just so wild. I'm like, ‘Did I forget that I was gonna have a baby shower?’ Like, it's so crazy to think of a baby shower, but we have another one coming up in L.A that Brittany [Cartwright] is throwing for us, so we're really excited about that, too.”

There is no wedding date — yet. “Not even close,” Luke said, as Kristen chimed in, “No, definitely not.”

Broderick explained, “I put a lot of effort into planning this engagement, and I said as soon as you were ready to initiate, I'm ready to assist in the wedding planning.”

Kristen said the nuptials will happen “after baby.”

As for the new season, Kristen said, “I think it's like a transitional season for most people, really… Season 1, it was like this person's breaking up, obviously we know Jax [Taylor] and Brittany go through the divorce, we end up getting engaged, so I think it's a lot of really big, pivotal, transitional moments this season.”