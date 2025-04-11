Jr. Ranger Competition Hosted by Jeff Corwin Offers $20K Prize While Raising Funds for the National Wildlife Federation

Wildlife biologist and television personality Jeff Corwin is set to host the Jr. Ranger competition this summer, encouraging kids to get out in nature in support of conservation efforts for a chance at a $20,000 prize.

According to a 2015 report from the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research, American kids spend just seven minutes per day on unstructured outdoor play, leading experts to recommend getting kids outside more.

The Jr. Ranger contest, designed exclusively for kids aged 4 to 12, combines outdoor adventure, wildlife education, and philanthropy into one engaging initiative — all while raising funds for the National Wildlife Federation (NWF).

Launched by Colossal, Jr. Ranger invites young participants to dive into the world of animals and ecosystems. As they explore fascinating wildlife facts and earn badges, participants will also compete for public votes in pursuit of the contest’s grand prize: $20,000 and a feature in Ranger Rick magazine.

Registration is open through May 18 at jr-ranger.org, with public voting beginning May 19 and continuing through July 24.

Voters can cast one free vote daily, with each additional dollar donated counting as one extra vote. Funds raised through voting will support NWF’s Green Hour kids campaign, which encourages kids to spend at least 60 minutes outdoors each day for better physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The competition arrives at a time when concerns about screen time and sedentary habits are on the rise. Numerous studies have shown that time spent in nature can help children develop stronger immune systems, improve sleep, reduce stress, and enhance focus — benefits Jr. Ranger aims to promote in an interactive and rewarding way.

Organized by Colossal, a professional fundraising platform that has raised more than $177 million for nonprofits across the U.S., Jr. Rangerfollows in the footsteps of high-profile competitions like America’s Favorite Pet and America’s Favorite Teacher.