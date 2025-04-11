Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding the arrest of Jillian Lauren, the best-selling author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner.

Lauren was at home in L.A. on Tuesday afternoon when her life took a fateful turn. She was shot by police and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department press release, there was a hit-and-run accident at 3:25 p.m. on the nearby 134 Freeway, and three suspects fled into her neighborhood.

Police arrived to search for the suspects and found Lauren in a backyard with a gun drawn.

The release stated that she was ordered to drop the handgun, but refused. Now, The L.A. Times reports that police contend she fired the gun at officers — and that’s when she was shot.

LAPD previously revealed that after Jill was shot, she ran back into her home, but later exited. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took her to a hospital, “where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

The news release confirmed that the case is now under investigation, adding they found a 9mm handgun at Lauren’s home.

The Times added that police examined shell casings at the scene and reviewed video footage before arresting Jillian on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.

The paper reported no charges have been filed so far, and confirmed that if she was convicted, Lauren could face a five-, seven-, or nine-year sentence. The use of a firearm could enhance the sentence.

Lauren was released on Wednesday night after posting $1 million bail. Her court date is set for April 30.

The Times noted that Jillian’s manager Charlie Fusco had no comment on the matter.

Her husband Scott is scheduled to perform with Weezer at Coachella this weekend.

He was asked how Jillian was doing while out walking his dogs, and said, “She’s all right, thank you for asking,” adding, “See you at Coachella!”

Jillian has been married to Shriner since 2005, and they share two children.