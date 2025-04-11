Getty Images

Cecily Strong is a first-time mom!

The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 41, and her fiancé Jack welcomed a baby girl on April 2.

Strong shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of herself sleeping alongside her daughter and her dog.

She wrote, “Me and my girls. It’s been a week and a day with my beautiful squirmy baby girl. I recognize all her little squirms and kicks from when she was on the other side of me and now I get to say ‘see what I was talking about!’”

Cecily went on, “She makes Robert Deniro faces and snorts when she is super determined on the boob. She’s gonna be stronger than me in about a week. Her squeaks and sighs are my favorite noises on earth. Born with a full head of dark hair which made me scream ‘whoo hoo!’ while pushing. And I’ve been screaming Whoo hoo every day since because she’s absolutely perfect and I won the lottery.”

She thanked her “dream team” for “getting her into this world and taking care of us after.”

The comedian called it a “relatively easy birth with a glorious epidural.”

Bringing her signature humor, she went on, “I forgot I’d still have to recover afterward from what feels like was the Muay Thai fighter from White Lotus kicking the crap out of my cooch. I guess I’ll be healing for a while no matter what kind of magical thinking I did beforehand about being back on the peloton or not eating cookies every day or whatever other hilarious ideas I may have had pre World Changing Forever Day April 2nd.”

The actress reflected, “I’m so in love and so tired it’s like the greatest dream but it’s real. John is the best dad I could ever have imagined (he is a diapering/swaddling/bottle washing/breakfast cooking/medicine picker upper/tech support with Baby Brezza handling/dog cuddling so she never feels left out/breastfeeding and pumping helping pro and is at this moment wearing the baby and listening to classical music for babies) and best partner I could have imagined (this man hand fed me crispy rice from Blue Ribbon Sushi in the hospital). Sorry for the run on sentences- I’ve called the pediatrician ‘the vet’ almost 35 times. I love you ESM ❤️❤️❤️.”

Strong announced her pregnancy in November. Sharing an Instagram photo of her growing baby bump, she wrote, “A couple years ago I did a piece on SNL as Goober the Clown who had an abortion the day before her 23rd birthday. I’m happy to report that same clown is now very happily pregnant from IVF at 40.”