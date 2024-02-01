Instagram

It looks like “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval is ready to move on from his relationship with Ariana Madix.

TMZ reports Sandoval, 40, is now dating model Victoria Lee Robinson, 31.

A source revealed that they’ve been seeing each other for a month, but they aren’t super serious yet.

On Wednesday, Tom posted an Instagram Story video of Victoria kissing him on the cheek at Schwartz and Sandy’s cocktail lounge and restaurant in Los Angeles.

He also reposted an Instagram Story from Victoria’s account of the two of them smiling at each other.

It wasn’t the first time that Tom posted about Victoria. In December, he took to his Instagram Story to share a photo with Victoria and even tagged her!

In 2016, Victoria was romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio. They were photographed together while exiting Justin Bieber’s tour after-party in New York City.

Months ago, a “single” Tom opened up about his dating life at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.