Tom Schwartz Says He & Tom Sandoval Are in a ‘Really Good Place’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

He chatted with “Extra” at the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 premiere, revealing that he and Sandoval had some “heartfelt conversations” and essentially did their own version of couples therapy.

“We’re in a really good place,” Tom said. “That was the first time in my entire life where I’ve taken a hiatus from Tom. We’ve been more or less attached at the hip since I met him. He was the first person I ever met in L.A. I met him on Craigslist.”

He reflected, “I think up until the past few years, it was a great success story.”

The friends put in the work to get where they are today. Schwartz said, “You’ll see this play out this season, but we were incredibly constructive and we had great heartfelt conversations with no filters, so it’s like we had these moments where we could be radically honest with each other. We essentially went to couples therapy without going to couples therapy. We put a lot of work into our friendship. I was upset with him for a lot of reasons… but I love the guy.”

Tom explained, “I know right now his reputation has been in shambles lately… but he’s got a good heart and a good soul. I know he f--ked up, but he’s working on himself.”

He also spoke about a love triangle with ex Katie Maloney and Tori Keeth this season after the trailer revealed Tori kisses both of them.

Tom revealed, “I will just say that is a real thing that happened, which is so weird… but I’m a candle in the sun next to Maloney, but I don’t think I pose any real threat. Spoiler alert: She wins.”