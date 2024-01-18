Tom Sandoval on His ‘Perspective Change’ & Mending Friendships (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tom Sandoval spoke to “Extra” as he hit the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 premiere with his castmates.

He opened up about working hard to mend his friendships and undergoing a total “perspective change” while getting his feet back on the ground after Scandoval. Tom also talked about his podcast and an upcoming Lifetime movie role.

Sharing what he is excited about for the new season, Tom said, “I’m excited that the season is going. I’m happy to get going to get moving because I’m all about the future right now.”

What can fans expect? “I have done a lot of work on myself… Worked really, really hard to mend friendships, to really focus on the things that are important in life. It sort of was a perspective change for me. I feel like I was lost in a current, in a cyclone, getting my feet back on the ground, approaching it from a place of sobriety really facing it, I feel like that really just got me to grow the most. When you go through the hardest things, it really got me to grow the most.”

And what does he want viewers to take away? “One thing I really love is we are all very open, but just understand I am being very open, being very honest and letting people in. I hope they really take that [away].”

Tom is dipping his toe in acting, saying, “I have a movie that I just did for Lifetime coming out.” And he has his podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom Sandoval,” adding, “It’s been going so well. We have such great guests.”

So, is there anyone he is getting close to these days? “I’m not getting too serious right now, just sort of taking things a little slow,” he said.