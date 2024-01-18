Ariana Madix’s Update on Selling Her House with Tom Sandoval (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ariana Madix chatted with “Extra” as she hit the red carpet for the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 premiere.

Madix dished on her upcoming Broadway debut in “Chicago,” a “lighter” new season of “VPR,” and gave an update on selling her house with ex Tom Sandoval.

Talking about “Chicago,” she said, “I’m really excited. There are moments when I have little freak-outs, baby panic attacks, but I just have to be confident in knowing that we are doing the work and are going to be prepared.”

She credited her recent stint on “Dancing with the Stars” for helping her prepare for the role. “A lot of stuff has been a good prep for it with dancing things that I’m like, ‘I learned that.’”

With so many celebrity biopics in recent years, who would she want to play her in a movie?

“I would say Florence Pugh. I feel like she would get me, and the scene in the finale last season was very ‘Midsommar,’” she said.

Talking about the new season of “VPR,” Ariana said, “This year still had, obviously, a lot of low lows at different times, but last year I was dealing with two major losses in my family — that was before any of the other stuff. This year, with the low lows, it does feel much lighter, much brighter, and [I’m] just focused on the future.”

Madix has been keeping busy, even publishing the book “Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches.” She’s also been leaning on her friends and castmates through it all.

She shared, “My friends are everything. They inspire me so much with their strength… I hope that in the way they have been there for me, I hope that I can be there for them… Friends from all different phases and eras of my life are now best friends on their own… We all just became one family. It’s been really, really awesome.”

What word would she use to describe this season of “Vanderpump Rules?” She told us, “Kooky.”

Ariana also updated us on the sale of the house she and Tom owned together. Ariana recently sued Tom over the Valley Village home. When asked how the sale is going, she put her hands up. “We’ll see… Ball’s not in my court anymore.”