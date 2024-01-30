‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premiere: Ariana Madix's Emotional Return to TomTom After Scandoval

Getty Images

“Vanderpump Rules” is back for Season 11, and it was an emotional night for Ariana Madix.

The premiere episode marked her first time back at TomTom since she found out her longtime boyfriend, now ex, Tom Sandoval had cheated with their friend Rachel Leviss.

Ariana was planning to attend James Kennedy’s DJ set at the bar, and told her current boyfriend Daniel Wai she was “nervous” about going back.

In a confessional she shared, “I shouldn’t have to make my life smaller because Tom messed everything up and if I can go there and make new memories maybe it won’t have power over me anymore and I’ll be able to look at it as just some bar.”

Once she got to TomTom she was seated with her girlfriends in the exact spot she was at when she learned about the affair, and it left her feeling “shaky.”

“I didn’t expect to feel all of this coming up right now,” she said. “You think it’s just a place or it’s just a chair or it’s a table, whatever and I’ve sat in this table so many times but now that time is really taking over my memories of this place.”

Ariana had just spoken with “Extra” about the new season of “VPR,” saying, “This year still had, obviously, a lot of low lows at different times, but last year I was dealing with two major losses in my family — that was before any of the other stuff. This year, with the low lows, it does feel much lighter, much brighter, and [I’m] just focused on the future.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the premiere episode, Madix revealed how upset she was that Tom Schwartz had supported Sandoval on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Schwartz went so far as to tell fans to give him a hug if they saw him on the street.

While talking to Scheana Shay, Ariana said of Schwartz, “So I texted him and then I blocked him.”

She added in a confessional, “I don’t remember exactly what I said to Schwartz, but I don’t think it was that bad.”

Schwartz, however, shared the graphic text he received from Ariana in his own confessional.

He claimed, “It says, ‘F--k you, I am blocking your number. Go choke on Sandoval’s dirty ass d--k some more.’ Jesus. For the record, I’ve never choked on Sandoval’s dirty ass d--k.”

“Extra” recently caught up with Schwartz who said of his relationship with Sandoval, “We’re in a really good place… You’ll see this play out this season, but we were incredibly constructive and we had great heartfelt conversations with no filters, so it’s like we had these moments where we could be radically honest with each other. We essentially went to couples therapy without going to couples therapy. We put a lot of work into our friendship. I was upset with him for a lot of reasons… but I love the guy.”