Getty Images

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Tom Sandoval aren’t keeping in touch in the aftermath of Scandoval.

The “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars had an affair while Tom was still dating Ariana Madix, but they are no longer on speaking terms.

A source told People magazine, “Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months. She checked out of the Meadows Trauma Therapy Center in July and has had zero contact with him since sometime in June.”

Leviss decided “that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely and despite his attempts of writing and calling, she ceased communications with him while in the trauma therapy center.”

The insider said she spent months “taking accountability” and “giving multiple apologies,” and that “a large part of her mental health journey is leaving behind toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her.”

Meanwhile, the source said that Sandoval "can’t keep [Rachel's] name out of his mouth."

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Tom at the premiere of the new season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” earlier this week.

Robert asked, “How are you and Raquel doing today?”

“I think she's doing great,” he said. “She's in Arizona right now. Today's her birthday. I wished her a happy birthday.”

Mel commented, “And then she blocked you…”

Tom reacted, saying, “I think it's a little thirsty and immature, personally. But she is who she is. I still wish the best for her. I hope she's doing good and I hope she finds her happiness.”

Sandoval also spoke about his ex-girlfriend Ariana, who is doing “Dancing with the Stars.” Melvin asked: will he be voting, will he be watching?

“I will. And I will be voting for her,” Tom said. “I think she's going to do really well. She's got a lot of actual ability when it comes to dancing. She's been wanting to be on the show for a long time. I'm super stoked for her.”

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario just spoke with Ariana about joining “DWTS.”

She shared, “I'm really looking forward to just kind of like leaving it all on the dance floor. That feeling of when it's over and you've done it and you just feel like you gave it your all.”

Tommy told Madix this feels like her “next chapter,” and she agreed.

“I feel like 10 years of being on “Vanderpump Rules,” it's at a point now in my life where I feel like it's time for me to like take control and really go after my dreams.”