On Friday, the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” reunited for a panel at BravoCon.

Eight months after their split, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were joined by their co-stars Tom Schwartz, Ally Lewber, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies in Las Vegas.

The crowd expressed their displeasure with Tom by booing.

When he told the crowd, “It feels good to be here in Vegas. It’s BravoCon,” they booed him.

Earlier this year, Tom faced major backlash after news broke that he was cheating on Ariana with Raquel Leviss.

As for why he decided to come, Tom answered, “I’d rather stand here and face it. I don’t know what you do.”

Tom got booed more after Ariana shared that she never got a genuine apology from him. She said, “No, any apology was rescinded after what was said, so no.”

Lala came to Tom’s defense, saying “In a weird, weird way, I don’t know if it’s respect, but with everyone really hating on Tom, he still went out, he still performed shows, he’s sitting in front of y’all getting booed. If I were in his position, I’d tell y’all to go f--- off.”

While being booed, Sandoval discussed his friendship with Schwartz, which has “gotten better” with time. He said, “[Schwartz] went through some tough times because of me, and he dealt with a lot of residual negativity. And I really appreciate you sticking by, man.”

Schwartz commented, “For better or for worse, till death do us part.”

The two are co-owners of their TomTom restaurant.

Ariana opened up on filming the show after the scandal was made public. She told moderator Karamo Brown, “It was weird, it was difficult, and I’m glad it’s behind me.”

“I knew it was gonna be difficult. I knew it was gonna be weird,” Madix noted. “I knew I was gonna have some very strong and ultimately negative feelings, but I think if anything, the last year has shown me I can do hard things and it was hard, but we did it.”

Kennedy, who dated Leviss years ago, joked, “Honestly, going into this season, I was thinking the whole time, ‘If Ariana can do it, I can do it too.”

Ariana quipped, “That’s how I feel about Britney. If Britney Spears can do it, I can too.”

Lisa shared her take on Scandoval, telling the crowd, “I love them all individually, dearly. They have all screwed up at some point — maybe not to this extent. I’ve seen them grow up, and I think the magic of this show is they’ve had these intense relationships with each since way before the show started — and also with me. So I can’t judge them on one episode.”

She added, “This season was extraordinarily difficult for Tom and Ariana… but for me as a maternal figure and a matriarch and a mentor to them… [I] try to facilitate some cohesion. This is ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ It’s not ‘Little House on the Prairie.’”

During the panel, a trailer for the 11th season was shown, which shows the cast drawing lines in the sand (literally!) and a tense exchange between Tom and Ariana.

In the scene, Ariana tells Tom, "Ruin my life, my f***ng home and then attempt to kill my f***ing dog? My lawyer will be dealing with you.” Watch below!