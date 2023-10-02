Ariana Madix Loved Having BF Daniel Wai in ‘DWTS’ Ballroom (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix ruled the ballroom during “Dancing with the Stars” premiere week, in a look inspired by her reunion revenge dress!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte caught up with Ariana and pro partner Pasha Pashkov at rehearsals to chat about their “DWTS” debut. Ariana also reflected on having her boyfriend Daniel Wai in the audience to cheer her on. and what she hopes people learn about her.

Madix’s fiery red dress from the premiere was reminiscent of the one she wore as she faced ex Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss on the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

Ariana confirmed, “The inspiration was definitely my reunion dress.”

She continued, “It was brought to me from the amazing costume people who work for ‘Dancing with the Stars’… It was perfect. And, you know, it was Andy [Cohen] that coined the ‘revenge’ term. And when he said it, I was like, ‘You know, I hadn't really thought of that, but I'll take it.’”

Last week, Ariana's tango with Pasha to “Love Myself” catapulted the team to the second-highest spot of the night.

Pashkov said, “It's a lot of pressure going into the second week, for sure.”

Madix’s new man is helping to ease that pressure by cheering her on in the ballroom.

She said of Daniel and others coming to watch her dance, “I really like the support. I was actually worried a little bit that it would make me nervous… seeing them, but then ultimately seeing them and feeling that… I loved it.”

Megan asked Pasha what surprised him the most about Ariana, and he shared, “First of all, the fact that she has a pet spider. That's the really surprising part… But in terms of dancing, I think it's the knowledge of the music. Ariana knows every artist, every lyric, and when she listens to it, she listens to every single little detail and every beat.”

Following Scandoval, Ariana has said “scandal doesn’t define me,” so Ryte asked “What does define you?”

Madix shared, “I feel like what defines me is my love and my relationship with my family and friends and my work ethic and my dedication and determination.”

For those who are getting to know her for the first time through “DWTS,” she said, “I just want people to know that I am a 360-degree, three-dimensional person and, yeah, I can be one way, but I can be other ways as well. You know, I feel like when we're goofing around and rehearsing, I might be, like, kind of silly and dorky, but, like, I'm gonna turn it on.”

What’s next for Ariana and Pasha? Madix revealed, “Next is the samba and we'll be dancing to ‘Me Porto Bonito’ by Bad Bunny.”

Pasha added, “I think we're going to have fun and hopefully people are going to like it.”