Tom Sandoval Talks ‘Tough’ New Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ on ‘Extra: The Podcast’

On the latest episode of “Extra: The Podcast,” Tom Sandoval opens up to Melvin Robert about what’s in store next season for “Vanderpump Rules.”

Last season on “VPR,” Tom was at the center of Scandoval following his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss while he was still dating Ariana Madix.

Now, Sandoval reveals filming the new season was “tough” for him. Listen here!

“It is going to be a very different season than it has been in the past… For me, personally, it was a very hard season. I felt very isolated,” Tom explained. “I'm definitely not used to being so much on the outskirts, and it was tough. It was tough at times. It was also really tough for fellow castmates. They're stuck between a rock and a hard place. If they like me and say hi to me, they get lit up on social media.”

Now, Tom is ready to face the nation and pay for his mistakes on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Why did he want to do it? “I felt it would be a nice, healthy distraction from all the chaos and sh*t going on in my life… I wanted to get away. Leaving the country sounded so appealing.”

The show was filmed in New Zealand and premieres on September 25 on FOX. The series also stars Olympic skier Bode Miller, who faces his own painful past and learns about Tom’s.

Robert spoke to Bode, too, asking, “So the first time you heard about the whole Scandoval thing was through him telling you?”

Miller said, “Yeah. And I told him... I said, ‘Dude, here, nobody gives a sh*t. So, let's not live in that space. Get your head in the right space and let's power forward.’”

Tom added, “Being around other people that have gone through their own hardships and having them tell their stories and what they've learned. It's very inspiring and it really puts things in perspective.”

Mel asked him, “What do you say to folks out there who still may be upset with you or mad at you?”

Tom insisted, “I understand. I screwed up. I'm just trying to do better, be better, and take my life one day at a time.”