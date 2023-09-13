Ariana Madix on ‘Taking Control’ & New Chapter with ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

ABC

Ariana Madix and her “Dancing with the Stars” pro partner Pasha Pashkov chatted with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario about their ballroom journey ahead.

She shared, “I'm really looking forward to just kind of like leaving it all on the dance floor. That feeling of when it's over and you've done it and you just feel like you gave it your all.”

Ariana confessed, “I am nervous,” but Pasha insisted she’s doing “Great, great, great.”

Tommy told Madix this feels like her “next chapter,” and she agreed.

“I feel like 10 years of being on “Vanderpump Rules,” it's at a point now in my life where I feel like it's time for me to like take control and really go after my dreams.”

Is “DWTS” different from “VPR”? Ariana said it is “totally different,” explaining, “I feel like whatever drama happens here is happening in a very, very different way… It is very refreshing. Everyone is so positive, it is really wonderful experience, everyone's very supportive of each other like I'm very, very excited to be part of it.”

She said her “Vanderpump Rules” girls will be there to cheer her on too!

“I'm really excited for my girls from the show to come see me,” she said, adding that she would love to dance a Disney number for Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean and Scheana Shay’s daughter Summer.

She shared, “I'm also really hoping that I can make it to the Disney week that happens every year because I would love to have Summer and Ocean be there, because I know they love their Disney songs.”

Madix will also find some support from her ex, Tom Sandoval. He told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert this week that he will be watching and voting.

“I will. And I will be voting for her,” Tom said. “I think she's going to do really well. She's got a lot of actual ability when it comes to dancing. She's been wanting to be on the show for a long time. I'm super stoked for her.”