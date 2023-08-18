Getty Images

Raquel Leviss is not returning to the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

On Thursday, TMZ photogs caught up with Lisa Vanderpump, who confirmed the news.

When it comes to having Raquel back, Lisa said, “There’s no point.”

Referencing Leviss’ stint in a mental health facility, Vanderpump explained, “When she was in the facility, her team texted and emailed us. We wanted to make sure she was in a good place first and I was going to do a one-on-one with her. She talked about [returning]. Her team reached out. But in the end, I think she decided not to.”

Lisa noted, “The cast doesn’t really believe anything she says.”

In part 3 of her podcast interview with Bethenny Frankel on “ReWives,” Raquel opened up about the conversation with Lisa. She said, “She didn’t ask me how I was; she didn’t ask me what I’ve been dealing with since the last time she saw me at the reunion. She almost got me back because I did want to share my side of the story like we talked about.”

Raquel argued that her decision on whether to return or not was due to her salary.

She claimed, “I asked for equal pay with Tom and Ariana and for them to reimburse me for my treatment expenses. They refused to pay me equally.”

“I feel like when you pay your employees, it really shows how much you value them,” Leviss added.

Earlier this week, Lisa told TMZ that Raquel made $361,000 for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Raquel was a major storyline in the 10th season after news broke about her affair with Tom Sandoval, who was dating Ariana Madix.

In March, Raquel took to Instagram to apologize for playing a part in the scandal. She said, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

She went on, “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."