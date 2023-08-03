Getty Images

Nick Viall is spilling Scandoval secrets.

On Thursday’s episode of his podcast “The Viall Files,” the “Bachelor” alum said Tom Sandoval allegedly snuck photos of Rachel Leviss into the New Zealand production of “Special Forces,” which Nick claimed was against the rules.

“He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel,” Nick told guest Sai De Silva. “You weren’t allowed to sneak things in.”

Nick told the “Real Housewives of New York City” star that he “would have loved” to have been able to bring pictures of his fiancée Natalie Joy, but there were things that the cast was not allowed to have during the intense training process.

Viall also claimed Tom showed pictures of himself and Rachel to their fellow castmates.

“He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around.”

He added that discussions were had among the “Special Forces” cast about the affair that became the reality TV scandal of the year and led to the demise of Tom’s nearly decade-long relationship with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

“Honestly, the conversations with the cast were kinda, like, ‘Well, f**k, you might as well go for it,’” Viall said. He went on to note that the Bravolebrity came across to him as someone who “still cared about Rachel.”

“There seemed to be some real reluctance about [whether] the public would allow them to be together, but he came across to me… as someone who still had feelings and cared about Rachel.”

He continued, “He seemed emotionally invested in Rachel in an environment where he wasn’t incentivized to portray that narrative.”

Filming for “Special Forces” began a few months after the news of Tom and Leviss’ secret affair broke. During the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion, which was filmed in late March, Sandoval and Leviss admitted they were still in love. Shortly after, Raquel checked herself into a mental health facility.

Filming for the 11th season of the hit Bravo show began in July, and Leviss has reportedly yet to film any scenes — even though she has a contract to appear on the show.

Lala Kent recently hinted at the “interesting environment” this season involving the cast dealing with the aftermath of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

“This is the strangest season that we have ever filmed,” Kent said on the July 26 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.