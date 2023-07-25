Getty

Filming of “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 is in full swing — and the cast is still dealing with the aftermath of Scandoval.

Scheana Shay recently opened up about a “very uncomfortable” one-on-one conversation she filmed with Tom Sandoval during a cast trip to Lake Tahoe in mid-July.

“I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing. It was very uncomfortable,” Shay shared during a July 24 Amazon Live.

“Wednesday for filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry. I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible,” the “Good as Gold” singer revealed about the attempt to reconcile with Tom. “That day hurt me the most.”

Shay and Sandoval, who had always shared a close friendship, fell out during Season 10 of “VPR” after his secret months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss was exposed. The affair led to the end of Tom’s nearly decade-long relationship with Ariana Madix, who is also good friends with Shay.

The Bravolebrity noted on the Amazon Live that despite having a heart-to-heart with the Sandy & Schwartz co-owner, she is still on Ariana’s side.

“I don’t like what he did to Ariana, obviously. Him and I have had a really long friendship, so everyone always [says], ‘Oh, Scheana, the flip-flopper. Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.”

Shay said she thinks it’s the relationships on “VPR” that continue to keep the series interesting to viewers after all these years.

“I think one of the best things about our show is there are so many long-term relationships and friendships. You’ve been with us for 10, now going on 11 years, but a lot of us have been friends going on even longer than that.”

Teasing the upcoming season, the former SUR server said it’s “wild.”

“It’s gonna be another wild ride. You may see some new faces. There’s always a lot going on in this group and this season is no different,” said Shay, adding Lake Tahoe might not be the only cast trip for Season 11.