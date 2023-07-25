First Look: Ariana Madix Pops Into the Villa on ‘Love Island USA' — Watch!

Peacock

Ariana Madix has gone from Beverly Hills to Fiji!

The “Vanderpump Rules” star is making her “Love Island USA” debut July 25 with a special guest star appearance on the fifth season of the hit Peacock series.

In a sneak peek of Ariana’s episode, the Bravolebrity surprises the Islanders searching for love with a high-stakes game of “Mr. & Mrs.”

“Tonight, we are going to play my favorite “Love Island” game — ‘Mr. & Mrs.,” Madix says in the clip to the singles at the villa. “But here’s the thing: the winning couple will win a prize that’s never, ever been given out in ‘Love Island’ history.”

Ariana’s cameo on “Love Island” is likely a dream come true for the reality TV star, as she is a self-confessed huge fan of the dating competition. On Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” Madix was criticized by her castmate and ex Tom Sandoval for spending so much time watching “Love Island” during their split, which came after Ariana learned Sandoval was having a monthslong affair with her friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.