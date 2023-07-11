Ariana Madix is heading to the island of love!

Peacock announced today the “Vanderpump Rules” star will appear as a guest on the upcoming fifth season of “Love Island USA.” Madix will travel to Fiji to surprise the cast of 10 hopeful singles looking for love on the reality dating competition. She is set to appear during week two.

The Bravolebrity was criticized by her “VPR” castmate and ex Tom Sandoval for spending so much time watching “Love Island” during their split, which came after Ariana learned Sandoval was having a monthslong affair with her friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.

Ariana gave fans a tease of her upcoming entry to the famous “Love Island” villa in a July 9 TikTok video.

“This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” she said, with the caption, “Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite #LoveIslandUSA @peacock.”

On July 7, Ariana announced she would be joining Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” this fall. She revealed the news in an Instagram video with “DWTS” judge Derek Hough shot at her new West Hollywood sandwich shop, Something About Her.

The dance pro joked about the cheating scandal in the video.

“That’s right, say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor,” Hough said before the two shouted in unison, “Let’s dance!”