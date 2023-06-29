‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spin-Off in the Works at Bravo

Getty Images

“VPR” is expanding its rule!

Deadline reports NBCUniversal is planning a new spin-off series of “Vanderpump Rules,” the mega-popular Bravo reality show, which saw record ratings thanks to Scandoval.

The show will center around a group of close friends “who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley,” according to the report.

“VPR” alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are said to be involved. The couple, who got married on the show in 2019, had their first son, Cruz, in April 2021. Kristen Doute, who made a brief return to the show this past season amidst the discovery of Tom Sandoval’s affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, is also expected to be a part of the spin-off.

According to “Deadline,” this will be an eight-episode series, with deals still be worked out.

“Vanderpump Rules” — itself a spin-off of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — began filming Season 11 this week. Lala Kent shared on a livestream with Amazon that she had some “anxiety” about returning so soon after all the drama from the cheating scandal, as there wasn’t the typically long break this time around.

“It’s giving me anxiety. I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’ We usually have so much time to process — things change a lot — but nope.”