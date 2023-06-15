Getty Images

The Scandoval bombshells continue to drop!

A special “Secrets Revealed” episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” revealed that Raquel Leviss brought Ariana Madix flowers the morning after she first slept with Tom Sandoval.

In the episode, Raquel and her castmate Charli Burnett were seen visiting the couple as Ariana grieved the loss of her childhood dog, Charlotte. Unbeknownst to Madix at the time, her boyfriend of nine years had just spent the night with Raquel, kicking off their months-long affair.

Sandoval was the first to welcome Raquel when she arrived at the home he owns with Ariana.

“You got me flowers? Oh, my God, I love it!” he joked as he and Leviss embraced and smiled at one another.

After hugging for a second time, the Schwartz & Sandy co-owner told Raquel, “I haven’t seen you in so long.” Cue the footage from the night before of the two sitting together and whispering to each other at the Saddle Ranch restaurant in West Hollywood.

Meanwhile back at the house, Sandoval took Raquel’s arms and told her he barely recognized her anymore, as they both laughed.

Tom gazed lovingly at Leviss as she spoke about the rest of the girls’ trip to Las Vegas, which Ariana had to leave early due to Charlotte’s illness. Perhaps what makes this whole scenario even more convoluted is Raquel recounting how she made out on the dance floor with Oliver Saunders, who just happens to be another one of Lisa Vanderpump’s employees and the son of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais.

During the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 finale, Ariana shared how she forced Raquel to come clean to her about when the affair began after she discovered an intimate video of her on Tom’s phone.

“I called Raquel, and I started like... 'F**king tell me what the f**k? When did this start?'” Ariana asked, to which Raquel replied, 'Right after the girls’ trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte died?'"

As she recounted the confrontation to Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay, Ariana shared the details Raquel revealed to her.

"She said they kissed. Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f**ked in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in."

Raquel revealed during the third and final part of the “VPR” finale her suggestion that she, Tom and Ariana become a throuple. “I love Ariana as a person and I’m in love with Tom Sandoval, so it didn’t seem that far-fetched of an idea, but it was not something in question.”