“Vanderpump Rules” concluded its dramatic season with the explosive final part to the three-episode reunion Wednesday and it was one shocking revelation after another – along with a lot of tears and insults.

But perhaps none were more shocking than the bombs that dropped during Raquel Leviss’s final interview that was shot six days after the reunion taped.

“I think it’s important to me to tell the truth,” Raquel told producers. “I think that I’ve been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don’t want to lie anymore and it’s all out there anyway. Like, the worst is out, yet I’m still finding myself having to lie about specific timeline things. [Sandoval] feels like it would be less hurtful to say that, you know, this wasn’t going on for so long. [But] the second time was actually during Mexico [at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding].”

Raquel revealed that she and Tom were intimate after she found him “drunk and trying to find his room” in the hallway of the hotel and that they were physically intimate “multiple times” in Mexico.

This, of course, doesn’t align with what Leviss and Sandoval kept insisting upon during the reunion, which is that they only had sex one time.

Raquel also shared that she suggested she, Tom and Ariana Madix could become a throuple. “I love Ariana as a person and I’m in love with Tom Sandoval, so it didn’t seem that far-fetched of an idea, but it was not something in question,” she said, adding, “He’s going to kill me, I just hate lying so much.”

She explained her hesitation in being entirely honest about her and Sandoval’s relationship because “he is my one person that I do have and if I just went and betrayed him then I’d really have nobody.”

Though she went on to admit that she met his parents and that they also slept together at Tom and Ariana’s house – something Sandoval denied when asked point blank at the reunion.

Raquel broke down in tears when explaining why Tom wanted to hide the truth about the timeline of their affair.

“This is the one story that we’ve agreed on getting straight. And I know the reason why Tom wanted to lie about it is that it’s a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they’ve gone out of town. Especially for like a funeral of all things,” Raquel explained while breaking down in tears, referring to the time Ariana went out of town to mourn her late grandmother. “So, like, I don’t know if this is f—king killed my soul. I am so sick of lying, I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It’s horrible.”

Raquel faced no shortage of shouting and verbal attacks from Ariana and her castmates during what was her first on-camera confrontation after the news of her and Tom’s broke.

“You’re disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f—king shit that could ever happen to a person on you,” Ariana told Raquel. “You are a f—n psychopath. You’re a soul-sucking individual.”

“I know I am,” Raquel responded.

Ariana went on, “Diabolical, disgusting, subhuman,”

“I can’t think of two worse people,” said Madix. When referring to Sandoval and Leviss’s relationship, adding that it was “gross. It’s an abomination, abort it. It’s so f--- awful.”

Host Andy Cohen told Raquel that it “seemed diabolical” when she had her conversation with Ariana about her and Tom’s intimacy issues. Lisa Vanderpump added that she had “never seen anything like it before.”

Asked by Andy why she couldn’t stop the affair, Raquel said it was “almost impossible to turn away from.”

Tom and Raquel admitted that they were in love and told Ariana she didn’t deserve what they did to her.

At one point, Sandoval starts sobbing when apologizing to Madix for his behavior and tells her he will always be rooting for her from afar.

Ariana responded by saying she does not accept his apology.