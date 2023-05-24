Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Had Sex in Guest Room While She Was Home

Ariana Madix dropped more bombshells about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast Wednesday… just hours before the first “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion special.

Sharing some shocking new details about the cheating scandal, Ariana told host Alex Cooper that Tom and Raquel slept together in her guest room — while she was home!

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed, that he and I went to bed together, and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f**ked her,” Madix said.

Alex also wanted to know if Tom ever slept with Ariana and Raquel on the same day, but Madix wasn’t sure.

As for whether Tom and Raquel were together while Ariana was grieving her grandmother’s death, Madix said, “Potentially. He has maintained that that's not the case, but I don't trust what he says.”

Cooper also brought up rumors something wild will be revealed at the reunion… could it be Leviss is pregnant?

Ariana insisted, “I don't think so. I talked to our showrunners. I think I know what the deal is, but I'm not entirely sure.”

There is also talk that Tom took Raquel to his hometown of St. Louis. Alex wondered if his family knew about the affair.

“It’s hard to say what exactly they knew, or when they knew,” Madix said. “I think at one point they knew but they were definitely not condoning. And he was putting her up in a hotel.”

She did find it especially upsetting that Tom flew Raquel to different locations.

"I know that she was, at that 'Watch What Happens Live' appearance where [Tom] Schwartz was covering his mouth and acting all weird, it’s because she was in the hotel room. She was there in New York, I know for a fact."

Madix also accused Sandoval of "using like other people's credit cards" to cover his tracks, "making them pay for things and then Venmo-ing them later."

Ariana found out Tom was cheating with Raquel while checking his phone at one of his concerts. Alex asked what happened when they got home that night. “Is it just like a screaming war until you're asleep?” she asked.

Madix said, “Essentially, yeah,” adding that they slept in separate rooms.

As for how many people Tom cheated with over the years, Ariana said she didn’t know. Madix did shut down rumors Sandoval was with transgender former co-star Billie Lee. “I do not think that anything happened there. I trust that Billie Lee would not do that,” she said.

Cooper also asked about Tom and Ariana’s relationship and sex life over the years.

Madix explained, “In the beginning, I was definitely struggling. I was very excited that someone was really into me. Because the relationship I was in previously... I was being criticized very heavily about my body, my personality, just everything.”

She went on, “Our sex life waxed and waned at different points. I definitely think it got to the point sometimes where I just wanted that quality time so bad.”

Ariana recalled at one point feeling “he’s not into me,” and said he would also “complain about the frequency of sex.”

“It felt like he wanted to have sex, but I was like, ‘But do you want to have sex with me? Is it about me, or is it just about the act?’” she said.

As for rumors they were in an open relationship, Ariana said it wasn’t true, adding, “Honestly I think [the rumors] came from him.”

He has claimed that Madix would be suicidal if they broke up, but Ariana said it wasn’t true.

“I said, ‘If we break up, I'm probably going to quit the show, I will probably leave Los Angeles, I will probably deactivate my Instagram.’ And he found that to be very offensive.”

She continued, “I was never saying that I was going to kill myself. I was saying that this life would be over for me, because I will go do something else.”