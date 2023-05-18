Getty Images

Ariana Madix is speaking out after the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 finale.

The reality star stopped by “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” where she spoke about her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheating with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Tom and Raquel declared their love for each other — in a super awkward way — during the finale, but Ariana told Andy, "I don't know if they even know what that means.”

She also questioned reports Sandoval and Leviss had already spit, revealing, "She was sending letters [for Sandoval] to my house four days ago!"

Don’t expect Madix to forgive the pair either — she told Cohen it is “not happening.”

During the episode, she also called Tom’s apologies during the finale “laughable,” and blasted the “fabrication of a narrative that was being formed the entire time without my knowledge, behind my back, by not just my ex-boyfriend but his little flying monkeys, as well.”

“Tom Schwartz, mainly,” she went on, and insisted the TomTom co-owner had “covered” for Sandoval.

Ariana explained that during Sandoval’s affair with Raquel, “He would not come home or he would be out super late. I would ask him, 'Where were you? What were you doing?' And he would say, 'I was at Schwartz's.' And I would say, 'Really? Let me see your phone.' And he would say, 'Sure, here you go.' So I would look at his texts, I would look at his phone."

She added, “He was very good at concealing his double life and hiding all of the evidence.” Instead, she said she was picking up on something “with him mentally.”

The 37-year-old insists Sandoval did not try to break up with her before the cheating scandal broke.

She said, "From the moment I found out, he was screaming at me. We were in the backyard and he threw a beer can... He was more concerned about people hearing at TomTom than how I felt at all.”

Ariana insisted that he is now “really loving the attention.”

As for Raquel, Madix said, "It was like she didn't want to tell me anything. I had to beg, I was screaming, crying, throwing up, begging for some sort of something. I said, 'If you've ever given a crap about me, if you've ever cared, just as a woman, tell me something.' All I could get out of her was there was a kiss and of course she framed it as: 'It was after [the] girls' trip.'"

Looking ahead, Ariana said she’s trying to sell the house she shares with Tom, and admitted they “do not interact on any level” and they use “go-betweens” to communicate.

Ariana said her story resonates with people because, "It's so layered. It's the manipulation, it's the narcissism, it's the double life. There's so many layers to it… Everybody has experienced one of those things and can relate to it — and has listened to my ex saying 'accountability!' for years."

She’s also in a new romance with Daniel Wai, telling Andy, "I am very happy and very satisfied."