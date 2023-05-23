Tom Sandoval Is Not Dating Karlee Hale, They’re ‘Just Friends’ (Report)

Getty Images

Tom Sandoval is not dating Texas influencer Karlee Hale despite press headlines asserting they’re a couple, TMZ reports.

A rep for the “Vanderpump Rules” star confirmed to the outlet that Tom “is just friends with Karlee and recently hung out with her because he happened to be in Austin performing with his band.”

The rep also noted Tom was not alone with Karlee at the time they were seen together, as there were other people in their group.

Tom and Karlee sparked dating rumors after The Sun published a TikTok video of the two seated at a table in a hotel restaurant last Wednesday. Tom looked like he was trying to keep a low profile, wearing a white baseball cap and sunglasses in one of the photos.

It’s certainly been an eventful month for the Bravolebrity. This outing is fresh off the heels of his reported breakup with his “Pump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss, with whom he had a seven-month affair that led to the demise of his nearly decade-long relationship with co-star Ariana Madix.

Page Six reported last week that Raquel had ended their relationship, quoting a source saying, “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not for her,” while People magazine reported, “Tom and Raquel’s relationship status hasn’t changed as they were never a couple.”