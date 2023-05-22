Ariana Madix ‘Dips Out’ of House She Shared with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is ready for a new chapter! The “Vanderpump Rules” star has moved out of the home she once shared with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

In an Instagram Story on Monday, Ariana posted a video of herself smiling in front of the home and moving boxes with the caption “ready to dip out.”

Madix was reportedly later seen moving into a new house about 15 minutes away, where she was met by a U-Haul truck carrying her belongings, according to Page Six, which obtained exclusive photos of Ariana’s move.

Last week, Ariana revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that she had still been living with Tom following their split. The pair’s nine-year relationship ended abruptly when news broke of Sandoval’s affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss.

“My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on,” Ariana told host Andy Cohen, adding that she and Sandoval “do not interact on any level” and use “go-betweens” to communicate.

The Bravolebrity also shared on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” her desire to sell the $2 million home she and Tom purchased together and to begin her new chapter.

“I’ve been on the phone with a real estate agent. And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life.”

While Ariana revealed to “Today” that she hopes to return to “Vanderpump Rules” next season, those hopes do not include filming with Tom and Raquel. She told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush that she has “no interest in speaking to either of them. I don’t have anything to say.”