Bravo/Getty

“Vanderpump Rules” has had no shortage of scandals throughout its 10 seasons, but nothing has shook the Bravo universe more than “Scandoval,” and Wednesday’s highly-anticipated season finale featured no shortage of jaw-dropping moments.

The emotion-filled episode was filmed after news broke of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair, and shows the reality stars declaring their love in perhaps the most awkward way possible.

The moment unfolded after Sandoval’s heated exchange with his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix about his affair with Raquel.

When he sees Leviss, he tells her their romance came out of “f—king left field,” adding, “Trying to hook you up with, like, [Tom] Schwartz, saying, ‘Dude, you’re sleeping on Ariana like a f—king idiot, like, she’s amazing.’”

Raquel pointed out, “You just called me Ariana.”

As if that wasn’t cringeworthy enough, they then talk about how their parents took the news of their relationship.

Tom tells Raquel, “Your mom f—king hates me,” and Raquel asks how his parents feel about her.

Sandoval said, “They love you,” but Leviss thinks he said, “I love you,” so she tells him, “I love you too.”

Tom clarifies “I said they love you,” adding, “But I love you too.” So awkward!

Leviss goes on to say, “I know we always said, like, we wouldn’t f—king do this if we didn’t think it was worth it. I just think that the way that it imploded, it’s… this is not ideal, at all.”

In a confessional, Raquel also talked about getting physical with her co-star.

“I was just so curious what it would feel like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew that I loved him as a friend. And I never, like, had sex like that before,” Raquel said. “I should have removed myself from the situation but I didn’t have the willpower to not see him.”

Speaking to Sandoval, the 28-year-old did question being with “someone who would cheat on someone that they loved so much,” adding, “that makes me think you could be capable of doing that to me.”

The TomTom owner insisted he would “never do this if there wasn’t something here.”

As for their future, Sandoval said in an interview, “I can’t predict the future. Who’s to say? Maybe things will work out between Raquel and I and maybe they won’t, but when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope. I felt like, ‘Wait a minute, you aren’t washed up [and] your best days aren’t behind you.'”

They both agreed they “f—ked up,” and would handle the situation differently if they could do it again.

After the exchange a message on the screen stated, “After filming this scene, Raquel turned off her phone and was not seen or heard from for weeks.”

In April, Leviss’ rep told “Extra,” “Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling. Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

As for Raquel and Tom’s relationship, Page Six reported today that they have gone their separate ways.

The alleged split comes just two months after news of their shocking affair rocked the Bravo universe.