“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix has been at the center of the pop culture scandal of the year, enduring a painful breakup in front of millions when her co-star and boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, was caught having an affair with their cast-mate Raquel Leviss, one of her best friends.

“It’s not easy,” Ariana said on the “Today” show Thursday about what it’s like to watch her relationship with Sandoval unravel on TV. “The person that I thought I loved or that I missed sometimes is not really there.”

She went on to share with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush how has she moved past the anger.

“I think my way of getting past the anger stage was being so disgusted, which then turned me into a place of almost indifference… I don’t know if that’s almost my brain trying to protect itself. But that’s kind of where I’m at,” Ariana explained.

While “Vanderpump Rules” is no stranger to on-screen feuds and drama, Ariana and Tom had been the one couple on the show to stick together since the show’s second season in 2013. In contrast to that, Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Vanderpump” finale — filmed in March — showed Ariana confronting Tom about the affair that split them up so dramatically.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Ariana spoke about what it was like to film the show’s season finale with her ex after the news of what has now been dubbed “Scandoval “broke.

“When he sat down on that couch [during filming] and tried to give the sad-sack act, I knew he was going to try to sell a bit. I knew he was trying to be that person so that I would be the angry person; I could see what was happening in front of my face, and it was really frustrating. Honestly, when he started yelling at me, I felt a little bit satisfied that he was finally going to be the real him.”

Ariana revealed on “Today” who she blames more for the affair.

"I place more of the blame on him because he was the one in the relationship, even though she was my very close friend," Madix said. "I do think that ultimately it is the responsibility of the person in the relationship to set those boundaries."

And even though she doesn’t believe Raquel is primarily to blame, that doesn’t mean she sees them rekindling their friendship in the future.

"I don't. I really don't. I just don't trust that person," she said "And I think, you can hear my ex on the show last night saying, 'I know it's hard for Ariana to trust people.' And it has been for many years and it took me a long time to get to the point where I could trust new friends. But I think that once that trust is broken, I don't see it going back."

Asked if she thinks Tom will get to a place where he feels regret over the heartache he has caused her, Ariana told Hoda and Jenna she doesn’t think it’s possible. “I don’t think he can get there, emotionally.”

Reports that Tom and Raquel broke up circulated Wednesday, though Ariana told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” she doesn’t believe it’s true.

“She was sending letters [for Sandoval] to my house four days ago!"

Ariana says that while she does hope to return to “Vanderpump Rules” next season, those hopes do not include filming with Tom and Raquel. “I have no interest in speaking to either of them. I don’t have anything to say.”

When asked by Hoda why she would want to come back after all the drama, Ariana explained that for her, it’s about being able to empower others through sharing her story.

“Especially in reality TV, I think the real is the most important thing. And I think that being able to tell my story, hopefully, will help other people be able to — maybe we can connect and relate on what we’ve gone through,” Ariana said. “And I think that’s actually been super helpful for me over the years. Because years ago, when I was talking about my struggles with depression and anxiety and grief, I would meet people who could come and say, ‘It really helped me that you talked about that,’ but what I would say to them is, ‘That really helps me that you said that because now I feel like that I’m not alone.’”

Bravo will air a three-part reunion starting May 24 with extended, unrated versions airing on Peacock the next day. Ariana promises the reunion will be an intense ride.