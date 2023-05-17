Getty Images

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have reportedly broken up, according to a Page Six source.

The alleged split comes just two months after news of their shocking affair rocked the Bravo universe.

Page Six’s insider told the outlet, “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her.”

A clip from the “Vanderpump Rules” finale airing tonight reveals Tom and Raquel began their affair at least seven months ago, while he was still in a relationship with their co-star, Ariana Madix.

Both Tom and Raquel have issued public apologies to Ariana.

A preview of the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion released last week shows Ariana saying she “can’t think of two worse people” than her ex-lover and former friend.