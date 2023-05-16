The Scandoval drama continues!

Just when you thought this season of “Vanderpump Rules” couldn’t get any more scandalous, the finale looks to be a wild one.

People has an exclusive clip of Wednesday’s episode in which Ariana Madix shares with friends Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney how she learned of boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s affair with their friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.

"I went with Tom to Tom Tom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime," Ariana says of Tom and Raquel. "It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz's."

Ariana goes on to reveal that she confronted Raquel directly in hopes of getting answers.

"I called Raquel, and I started like, making her like, f**king tell me, ‘What the f**k? When did this start?’" Ariana says. "She said, 'Right after the girls’ trip.’ I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte died?'"

The scene then flashes back to a moment seven months earlier of Ariana telling her female castmates that she needed to leave the girls’ trip because her dog Charlotte "is not going to come back this time."

Cutting back to the present-day conversation with Katie and Scheana, Ariana explains what Raquel told her.

"She said they kissed. Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, ‘Well, they actually f**ked in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in.’"

This leaves Ariana’s friends visibly shocked and speechless. "I'm... no," Katie says.

"My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!" Ariana, who had been in a nine-year relationship with Tom, says.

News of the affair broke in March, sending shockwaves through the Bravoverse.

Both have since made public apologies to Ariana.

A preview of the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion released last week revealed tensions among the cast clearly ran very high when discussing Tom and Raquel’s betrayal of Ariana. Andy Cohen promises it to be “more explosive and dramatic than anything we’ve seen in the show’s 10-year history.”