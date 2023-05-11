Ariana Madix Calls Raquel Leviss ‘Diabolical’ in Explosive ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer

BRAVO

Fans no longer have to wait for the highly anticipated trailer for the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion — it is here, and it is intense!

Filmed fresh off the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s affair being exposed, the trailer for the three-part reunion shows the cast visibly heated.

“I can’t think of two worse people,” Ariana Madix says in the clip, referring to Tom and Raquel.

Ariana goes on to describe Raquel as being “diabolical, demented, subhuman,” as a response to the former beauty queen saying she has been “super selfish.”

“Selfish doesn’t even begin to cover it,” Ariana interjects. At one point, she also angrily tells Tom that “he doesn’t deserve” to look at her.

In the jaw-dropping preview, Andy Cohen promises the reunion to be “more explosive and dramatic than anything we’ve seen in the show’s 10-year history.”

Tom and Raquel’s secret relationship rocked the Bravo universe, with the term ‘Scandoval’ coined to describe it.

Lisa Vanderpump, who previously said she was “flabbergasted” to learn of the affair, appears in the clip to be reprimanding Tom for his betrayal of Ariana, with whom he had a nine-year relationship.

“This person that has loved you and defended you…” the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star says.