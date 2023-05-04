Ariana Madix has not been sitting on the sidelines since her shocking split with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval.

Fresh off attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday, the Bravo star was all smiles at a New York Yankees home game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night.

"Shout-out to Ariana Madix for joining us tonight!" The New York Yankees posted on Twitter.

Ariana, 37, was spotted on the jumbotron laughing along with fitness influencer Daniel Wai, and they posed for a photo in the stands too. Page Six has those pics here! The sighting marks the second public outing for the two since Coachella. The pair was seen kissing and looking cozy at the California desert music festival.

A source told People at the time that the reality star was just having fun.

"Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious," the source said. "What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."

The news of Ariana and Tom’s breakup rocked the reality TV universe. Their nine-year relationship came to an end after it was discovered Tom had been having an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss, 28.

Reactions on social media to condemn Raquel and Tom were rampant with the term “Scandoval” immediately being coined. “Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump, who attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner with Ariana, said on “Watch What Happens Live” that she was “flabbergasted” upon learning of the affair.

Both Tom and Raquel issued apologies on social media for their actions, with Ariana revealing her feelings a couple of weeks after the news broke.

"To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement," she wrote on Instagram. "However, I know that I am not alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."