Getty Images

Before news of her affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed, Raquel Leviss appeared to be throwing herself into his relationship with Ariana Madix in a very dishonest way.

On the May 10 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Raquel, 28, offered Ariana, 37, some intimate-relationship advice, telling her, “I feel like in a relationship you should want to have sex.”

Ariana agreed, but also added, “You have to be emotionally intimate to be physically intimate.”

When asked by Raquel if she was still “sexually attracted” to Tom, Ariana responded without hesitation, “Oh, my God, I think he’s so f**king hot.”

The conversation, which took place during the Something About Her party at SUR, was spurred by Ariana opening up about her insecurities and how they were affecting her sex life with Tom.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not hot,” Ariana told Raquel. “You don’t look at my body and go, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want. I want cellulite, fat thighs and a big ass.’”

Raquel, who at the time was already involved in her secret affair with Tom, cut her off, telling her, “I feel like a lot of that is in your head.”

She went on to note that she has the same thoughts about herself.

“I think we’re a lot prettier than we think we are. We’re our own worst critics, and that translates into our sexual lives,” Raquel said. “Now that I’m single, I think that sex is a very, very important part of a healthy relationship.”

The Florida native stressed to Raquel that she wanted to help fix her relationship. “I wouldn’t be having this conversation if this wasn’t who I wanted to be with,” Ariana said, adding, “I think we’ll talk it out and be fine.”

And talk it out they did. Elsewhere in the episode, Ariana and the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder had an intense conversation.

“It just sometimes feels, lately, like we haven’t been as connected,” Tom, 40, confessed to Ariana. “You snap at me and you f**king belittle me in front of people. That really f**king hurts my feelings.”

While Ariana “agreed” with her ex about “not being connected,” she wasn’t convinced that connecting more physically would help their relationship.

“I just want to f**king be better. I want us to be more intimate,” Tom explained. “Having sex, like, four times a year, that also affects me.”