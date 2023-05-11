Tom Sandoval in the Hot Seat Over Raquel Leviss in ‘Pump Rules’ Reunion Trailer!

The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion trailer is here, and it is a doozy!

The reunion focuses on Tom Sandoval cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

All three are finally face-to-face, and the results are explosive at times.

Right off the bat, host Andy Cohen puts Tom and Raquel in the hot seat, asking, “How did this go from a one-night stand to a full relationship between the two of you?”

Cut to Andy making the statement, “Tom, you are in love…” as Sandoval stares intensely.

At the end, we see Tom in the spotlight again with those same words: “Tom, you are in love…”

The camera cuts to Ariana, who looks pained, and then to Raquel, who looks on edge waiting for his answer.

Lala Kent interjects, “C’mon, it is a very simple question — are you in love or are you not?”

Fans will have to tune in to the reunion to find out the answer!

Ariana, who wears a killer revenge dress, is certainly pissed at Tom. At one point, she tells him, “Don’t even look at me. You don’t f**king deserve to look at this.”

She skewers Raquel, too. When Leviss calls herself “super selfish,” Madix hits back, “Selfish does not cover it. Diabolical, demented, subhuman.”

Meanwhile, the trailer gives a glimpse of a private conversation between Tom and Raquel.

He says, “They are making us out to be pathological liars,” and Raquel replies, “I see that, yeah. Even though we know that we’re not.”

Tom also gets flustered at one point during shooting and is recorded outside saying, “I need a break from filming.”

We also see Sandoval and James Kennedy nearly come to physical blows, as Andy's question cards go flying!

He’s not the only Tom in the hot seat, however.

His friend Tom Schwartz’s timeline of events is also called into question. Schwartz is grilled over when he found out about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

His ex-wife Katie Maloney asks him point-blank, “When did you find out they were f**king, dude?”

He answers, “Late August,” and Sandoval asks, “Late August?... What?”

Lala sarcastically quips, “Did you guys not put your timelines together to match?”