Getty Images

“Extra” chatted with “Vanderpump Rules” stars Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix as they attended the 2023 White House Correspondents Association Dinner Saturday, hot on the heels of all the “Scandoval” headlines!

In spite of all the scrutiny, the ladies — looking regal — said they were so happy to be at the prestigious annual event.

Lisa told "Extra," “I have been to Capitol Hill before, to talk on animal rights and pass a resolution, but this is just a celebration for us.”

Ariana chimed in, “I am thrilled to be here! Daily Mail invited us, and Lisa’s like my fairy godmother. I am just excited to be here tonight.”

Ariana also reacted to the support she has felt from fans after her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s affair with castmate Raquel Leviss was exposed. “It is amazing," she said sincerely.

She went on, “I'm just so excited to be here have a really wonderful night with Lisa and just really enjoy ourselves on our trip.”

As for what they were looking forward to, Lisa said, “I think just... doing something that we've never done before. It's such an iconic dinner, and for Daily Mail to invite us, it just really is a very special night — something you hear about and you never actually think, 'How am I, like, a little girl from England, suddenly touring the White House and at the Correspondents Dinner?' It kind of really is magical.”



So what would they ask President Biden?

"Oh, my gosh!" Ariana exclaimed. "That is the most loaded question… Maybe I'll ask him what his favorite color is — get low stakes on that first question.”

Lisa offered, “Well, I think there's so many issues I've stood up for over the years. LGBT issues, there are things that I would really like to talk to him about. I have met him before and we met Jill today, so that was pretty amazing."

She went on, "But I suppose animal rights, going back to to Capitol Hill to talk about that, and I think there's part of me that would really like to talk about conversion therapy on the LGBTQIA youth... talk about moving forward.”

Lisa said of touring the White House, “I mean, it was just unbelievable… It was such a spectacular experience just going seeing everything."

Stand-out moments? "The Oval Office — it was really wonderful to be there.”



Ariana said, “The Oval Office — huge highlight! The Cabinet Room, that was really, really incredible, just being able to be there, the history that is there, all of the incredible moments over the years, seeing all the First Lady portraits that Dr. Biden has worked so tirelessly to have displayed in the White House. I mean, that was really, really incredible.”

Lisa also teased the highly anticipated “Vanderpump Rules Reunion,” revealing, “It's going to be long. It's going to be very long. I mean, normally, the maximum they do is three. I think they could do three, four weeks of it there's so much stuff that goes down."

Still, Lisa was not there to give up too much about the show! "But you know what? It was a very complicated situation. We don't want to talk about that tonight, but... there was a lot of feelings that needed to be worked out so, yes, you want to see the end of that story."