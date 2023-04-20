Getty Images

A deleted scene from “Vanderpump Rules” has everyone talking.

The clip shows Ariana Madix in a hot tub with then boyfriend Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss while they were in Mexico last August for Scheana Shay’s wedding. Bravo aired the clip, and TMZ posted it here.

As fans know, it was later revealed that Tom cheated on Ariana with Raquel.

In the video, the cozy trio pose for a photo together, leading Raquel to laugh and insist the photos never leave Tom’s phone.

Meanwhile, a topless Ariana quips, "It looks like we're in a throuple on a romantic vacay."

While the scene was shot months ago, these days Ariana has seemingly moved on.

Over the weekend, Madix was spotted packing on the PDA with fitness trainer Daniel Wai.

On Tuesday, TMZ photogs spotted Tom at LAX, where he shared his reaction to Ariana’s new romance.

When asked how he felt that Ariana was moving on from their relationship, Sandoval replied, “Yes, I love that.”

Along with saying that’s what he wants for Ariana, Tom noted that he was “happy” for her.

Despite wanting the best for her, Tom revealed that they are not on texting terms.

Last week, Tom opened up about their failed relationship during an appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

During the interview, Sandoval revealed that he had tried to end his relationship with Madix a few times.

He shared, “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually, Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”

According to Sandoval, he finally pulled the plug on their relationship in February, weeks before Scandoval made the headlines! He said, “I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day.”

Tom claimed that Ariana was “completely in denial” about their split. He elaborated, “She’s like, ‘I’m, like, not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship… If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life.’”

He emphasized, “We were broken up. She knew we were broken up. We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew.”

In early March, news broke about Tom and Ariana’s split.