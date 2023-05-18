Getty

A former “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” and the daughter of rock royalty John Mellencamp, Teddi Mellencamp is certainly no stranger to the spotlight. Now, the 41-year-old is now making headlines for her bravery in sharing her personal skin cancer story.

“I grew up in South Carolina, in the sun, putting baby oil on myself, iodine — you know, like, baking my skin,” Teddi told “Extra’s” Billy Bush. “I had known that I had these spots on my back for a long time, and then I was on a run with just your sports bra on, no protective covering, maybe a little bit of sunscreen; and I was with Kyle Richards, actually, and she was like, ‘Teddi, I've known you now for years and those spots look different on your back — wow!’”

The mother of two revealed that prior to her melanoma diagnosis, she had been unaware of just how life-threatening it can be.

“It went from one to two to five to 11. My entire shoulder is covered in scars,” Teddi explained. “I didn't realize this is a deadly disease and it can kill people.”

Teddi is now urging fans to bare all for Melanoma Awareness Month with the lifesaving #GetNaked campaign in order to further raise awareness of the cancer.

“People would say to me, like, ‘Why did you decide to post your scars? And how severe was it?’ Teddi said.“It made people realize, ‘Wow, this is a real thing.’”

