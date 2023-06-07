BRAVO

“Vanderpump Rules” has been ruling the Bravo universe lately with its shocking scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair — and it looks like another “bombshell” piece of information is on the way.

Alex Baskin, executive producer of the popular Bravo show, teased a major twist that will leave both the cast and viewers shocked. The new revelation will be dropped during the third and final episode of the “Pump Rules” Season 10 reunion.

“What I would say is, by any reunion standpoint, it is a super explosive event, and it is a big twist,” Alex told The Hollywood Reporter.

“There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning. We wind down the day of [filming the reunion] and then a few days later, there’s yet another development. It isn’t something the group witnessed at the time. So, I think they’re going to have to respond to it when they see it.”

Alex, who has been with “Vanderpump Rules” for all 10 seasons, confirmed to the outlet that the “twist” does indeed apply to Scandoval, the term coined for Tom and Raquel’s shocking affair. “The timeline evolves,” Alex said, revealing that viewers can “expect to learn a lot.”

Baskin added that he thinks it would have been “very difficult” for the cast to continue with filming after discovering this particular development.

“...What I had said was that it’s a twist at the end of reunion that, if we were in production, the cast would have responded to. And it’s one of the many reasons that we wanted to take a moment between the reunion airing and going back into production.”

Alex continued, “We’re in a tenuous place at the end of the reunion. We did not know going into the day whether we would have a breakthrough or not, and I just will say that things are unsettled by the end…. And then there’s a further development a few days after the reunion that we cover; it isn’t like it’s something the group witnessed at the time. So, I think they’re going to have to respond to it when they see it, and I think it’s better they’re responding when we aren’t shooting so that we have space between this past season and their interactions with each other and the group dynamic going forward.”

“The group ended in one way, unsettled, but having hashed all this out. And then they will come to find out, or in some cases have already found out, that there’s even more to the story. It’s clarity and further diving in on what really happened versus what we thought happened, and centers around the things revealed in the reunion.”

Alex told THR that he does anticipate the cast to reach out after watching the highly anticipated conclusion to the three-part reunion.

“I expect that we will hear from all of them, and I know they’re waiting with bated breath. They have not seen the episode. Usually, we give it early to them. We’ve been waiting and holding it,” said Alex.

“They want to, first of all, see the reunion; it’s one thing to go through it and it’s another to see it play out differently than you have in your mind. But then there’s that final beat that they are speculating about as well. And I know they are eager to see it and respond to it.”

Audiences may recall that when Ariana Madix was on “Watch What Happens Live” last month, she did say she discovered more since the reunion taping and wished she had been able to address it.