Tom Schwartz Says He Hasn’t Spoken to Tom Sandoval in ‘Quite Some Time’

Trouble between the Toms?

Tom Schwartz, who appeared to be one of the only people from the “Vanderpump Rules” family to stand by Tom Sandoval amid the news of his affair with Raquel Leviss, has now put some distance between himself and his longtime friend.

On Wednesday’s episode of “When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany,” Schwartz opened up to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright about where things currently stand with Sandoval, who is also his business partner.

The Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar co-owner said that he was caught in the middle of “Scandoval,” which led him to become an “unfortunate confidant” for Tom, but that is no longer the case. He added that he hasn’t seen or spoken to Sandoval in “quite some time.”

He noted on the podcast that he feels “super-exploited” by someone he called a friend, and even though he loves Sandoval, he “can’t support what he did.”

Schwartz also said he believes his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star “made a huge mess and needs to take more accountability for his actions,” adding that Sandoval “needs to drop his ego and apologize without making up excuses.”

Things got complicated between Schwartz and the rest of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast when they learned he had known about the affair for some time.