Getty Images/Bravo

Lala Kent is feeling a different way about the all the explosive drama on the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion after the final part aired Wednesday.

"In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty," Lala told TMZ. "After watching last night when [Leviss] had finally had the breakdown — just as a human, because for me, it's a reality TV show — I feel like we're all, kind of, playing the same game, but when I watched that, I was like, 'Oh, we're maybe dealing with someone who maybe shouldn't be on this type of platform.'”

Kent continued, “It can be rough, and you have to know when you're on a show like this and you make bad decisions, these are the kind of things that happen, especially when you're throwing daggers at people while you're doing something like that.”

The last few minutes of the three-part reunion featured a highly emotional Raquel revealing further details about her and Tom Sandoval’s affair in a confessional.

“This is the one story that we’ve agreed on getting straight. And I know the reason why Tom wanted to lie about it is that it’s a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they’ve gone out of town. Especially for, like, a funeral of all things,” Raquel explained while breaking down in tears, referring to the time Ariana went out of town to mourn her late grandmother. “So, like, I don’t know if this is f**king killed my soul. I am so sick of lying — I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It’s horrible.”

During “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday, Lala reacted to Raquel’s bombshells, which were disclosed a few days after the reunion was taped.

“I was so confused. It’s weird because we’ve seen her go from, she’s a lost soul to watching her friend cry and no emotion to full break down, like ‘I’ve been trying to protect Tom’, so now I’m like – do I feel? I don’t know where – it’s like taking a hit of acid.” Lala told host Andy Cohen, admitting her opinion of Raquel did change after watching her break down in her confessional, but that “there needs to be a lot of work done. I don’t know that reality TV is the space for her.”

At the reunion, Lala told Raquel that she needed to get mentally evaluated, to which Leviss responded: “I am getting mentally evaluated.”

Raquel checked into a mental health facility in early April amid all the backlash from the news of her and Sandoval’s affair. She is reportedly still getting treatment, according to People magazine.

A source told the outlet “She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person. Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”