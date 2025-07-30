‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega on Nailing Deadpan Stare; Emma Myers on Enid’s New Edge (Exclusive)

Netflix

“Wednesday” stars Jenna Ortega, Joy Sunday and Emma Myers sat down with “Extra’s” special correspondent Tava Smiley in London to talk Season 2.

Jenna talked about slipping back into the role, saying, “It was such a gift, honestly… Wednesday is such a cherished, well-respected character. I never thought that I would really get the opportunity to portray her, and you don't always get to revisit characters. So, the fact that I got to come back to somebody who is so strong and has been such an inspiration to so many, myself included, it was so much fun. It's so great to be nasty and deadpan… very special.”

She also shared how she holds that Wednesday Addams stare.

Ortega said, “Some of that is just the atmosphere that is around me and the people that I get to play off of,” adding, “Bangs do a lot, and the costume does a lot, and, you know, sometimes just a simple eyebrow raise can say much.”

Jenna said of Wednesday, “She's quite enigmatic and prefers to keep it that way and doesn't want to lay all her cards out on the table.”

Joy teased of her character Bianca Barclay, “She's kind of shouldering this burden of keeping her true self from this family that she's gotten closer to at Nevermore, while also having to balance working things out with her mom, both their relationship and the danger that they both face… It’s a really interesting balance that I'm really glad I got to dig into.”

Plus, Emma said that Enid, who finally wolfed out at the end of Season 1, “Because of that [she] is more confident, has finally integrated herself into a pack. So, she's a part of this community and space that she's always wanted to be a part of. So, it definitely adds a bit more of an edge to her. She's got a new style, new personality, new friends.”