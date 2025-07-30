Bravo

The gloves were off as exes Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor came face to face on “The Valley” reunion.

During the first of three reunion episodes, Jax revealed he definitely wants a vasectomy, and Brittany responded, "He's going to have 20 baby mamas if he doesn't. He's disgusting. I would not touch that dirty d**k with a 10-inch pole."

Jax clapped back, "That's not what you said four months ago, when we were at the aquarium. And you were like, ‘Do you think we should hook up one more time?’ You said that, at Hooter's, four months ago. You were drunk, too."

She quipped, “Doubtful,” adding that now that she knows "everything that you've done and everything you got going on down there… there's no possible way I would touch you."

He accused her of hooking up with “a guy who was hooking up with porn stars," and she claimed he slept with "OnlyFans models and porn stars.”

Jax told her he found “condoms all over the floor,” and she told him, “Hey, at least I use them!”

Brittany and Jax also recalled a fight they had after their split, when Taylor found out Cartwright was hooking up with their mutual friend Julian.

Brittany claimed Jax got "extremely aggressive.”

She insisted, "He threw the coffee table, it landed on my knee, it turned black immediately. He threw both bar stools, he threw my Stanley Cup and broke it. He threw my phone and broke it. He threw my laptop and broke it."

Cartwright said he even “threw me into the rose bushes,” which he denied.

She doubled down, "Yes, you did. It's on my Ring camera doorbell. My close friends up here have seen the videos.” Some co-stars backed her up.

They also talked about co-parenting their 4-year-old son Cruz. Brittany has custody, but is giving Jax visitation on Wednesdays and every other weekend if he passes his drug tests.

She said, "He has passed his drug tests. I got a pack of 100 drug tests, and I have given them to him sporadically.” But she did wonder aloud if he was using steroids.

"Your attitude and your personality is so sporadic, so if it isn't alcohol, it isn't drugs, if it isn't this, why are you just as crazy as before?" she asked.

Taylor insisted he’s "trying to work on my anger."

Brittany added, "Some days it's okay, and then the next day it is absolute hell. The disrespect is insane."

Jax said he’s not on steroids and told her, "Keep testing me. It keeps me accountable.” Getting emotional, he went on, "I don't want to touch drugs and alcohol again, it's f**ked up my life. It's tough. It's f**king hard. I know it's hard for her. She's the victim here, not me. I'm a human being, too. Believe it or not, some people think I'm the devil. I get it, but I still have feelings, too."