‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Joins ‘DWTS’ After Scandoval

Getty Images

Ariana Madix, 38, is ready to hit the dance floor!

The “Vanderpump Rules” star is officially joining Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” following her split with Tom Sandoval.

Judge Derek Hough and Madix made the announcement Friday morning on “Good Morning America.”

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023 @GMA

Hough said, "This season on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix! Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!"

She added, “That's right… I will be joining the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season.”

Hough teased the news on Thursday with an Instagram Story on “GMA’s” account, which appeared to be shot at Madix and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop Something About Her.

In the clip, he teased, "Guess who is joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season?"

Back in May, Andy Cohen also hinted Ariana could be a contestant on the show as he talked about how everyone was embracing her after the drama on “Vanderpump Rules.” “I mean, she’s gotten endorsement deals. She’s on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” Andy said.

Ariana was at the center of “VPR’s” Scandoval drama after her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval was caught cheating with castmate Raquel Leviss.