Television June 08, 2023
Ariana Madix’s Epic Merch Clapback to Tom Sandoval’s T-Shirt Diss on ‘Pump Rules’ Reunion
Ariana Madix is getting the final word after ex Tom Sandoval’s T-shirt diss on the final episode of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.
During the reunion, which centered on Tom cheating on Ariana with castmate Raquel Leviss, he was asked if he slept with anyone else during the affair.
Madix weighed in, saying, “You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me.”
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Bombshell About Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss’ Affair RevealedView Story
Tom hit back, saying, “She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot.”
Lala Kent stood up for Ariana on the show, calling Sandoval a “f**king di*k.”
Meanwhile, Ariana was ready and waiting with an epic clapback in the form of a T-shirt that reads: “F**k Me in This T-Shirt.”
The art on the shirt appears to be Madix holding a gooey grilled cheese sandwich. Fans can pick it up on the Something About Her website for $34.99!
“Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Alex Baskin addressed the T-shirt jab while speaking with Variety.
“Tom made the comment that he did about Ariana being intimate, but, you know, her wearing a T-shirt and how that wasn’t hot — I think he was exhausted at that point. And I think he felt like he’d taken a lot of incoming fire. And I think he made a really regrettable, stupid comment that was bad at the time and then actually has played even worse than I remember it, which is saying something, because we all, like, you know, gasped when we saw it.”