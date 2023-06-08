Getty Images

Ariana Madix is getting the final word after ex Tom Sandoval’s T-shirt diss on the final episode of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

During the reunion, which centered on Tom cheating on Ariana with castmate Raquel Leviss, he was asked if he slept with anyone else during the affair.

Madix weighed in, saying, “You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me.”

Tom hit back, saying, “She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot.”

Lala Kent stood up for Ariana on the show, calling Sandoval a “f**king di*k.”

Meanwhile, Ariana was ready and waiting with an epic clapback in the form of a T-shirt that reads: “F**k Me in This T-Shirt.”

The art on the shirt appears to be Madix holding a gooey grilled cheese sandwich. Fans can pick it up on the Something About Her website for $34.99!

“Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Alex Baskin addressed the T-shirt jab while speaking with Variety.