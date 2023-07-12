Lisa Vanderpump Teases ‘Another Situation’ as ‘Pump Rules’ Films Season 11 (Exclusive)

Bravo

After a wild and controversial season, “Vanderpump Rules” is hoping to top it off with an Emmy or two — the popular Bravo show just scored two noms for its buzz-worthy and scandalous tenth season, one for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and one for Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

“VPR” star Lisa Vanderpump spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush immediately following the news of the show’s nods.

Asked how she was feeling, she said, “Overwhelmed. So excited. But you know, to get a nomination, two nominations — one for editing as well — it's been such a long time coming... in the 10th season. So, I’m so grateful.”

No stranger to drama, “Vanderpump Rules” took it to a whole new level this year with Scandoval — the term coined to describe the secret affair between two of the show’s castmates, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. The affair fueled dramatic tension on the show, but also led to the breakup of Sandoval’s nearly decade-long relationship with his costar, Ariana Madix.

When Billy mentioned how the reality show is “a beast,” Lisa agreed and hinted at another possible scandal.

“It is a bit of a beast — you're right. In fact, we're right in the middle of another situation right now,” Lisa teased.

As for what kind of situation that may be, Vanderpump stayed mum on the subject.